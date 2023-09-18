Welcome to this well built and updated two story home located in the heart of Mackinaw. This home has so much to offer with 3 bedrooms, (possible 4bedroom-has no closet) brand new high efficiency furnace and central air, vinyl replacement windows, huge 31x27 detached garage with an additional bonus 1 cargarage perfect for seasonal items, lawn equipment ect. Home still has the charm with lots of the original woodwork, wide semi-open stair case and awesome 3 seasonroom/porch perfect for that morning coffee. Basement is partially finished with a large family room for those movie nights and a wet bar for all of your rowdy friends. Thelocation is perfect with close proximity to grocery stores, restaurants and schools. Never struggle again to find parking to those "Friday Night Lights". Go Chiefs!