Welcome to this well built and updated two story home located in the heart of Mackinaw. This home has so much to offer with 3 bedrooms, (possible 4bedroom-has no closet) brand new high efficiency furnace and central air, vinyl replacement windows, huge 31x27 detached garage with an additional bonus 1 cargarage perfect for seasonal items, lawn equipment ect. Home still has the charm with lots of the original woodwork, wide semi-open stair case and awesome 3 seasonroom/porch perfect for that morning coffee. Basement is partially finished with a large family room for those movie nights and a wet bar for all of your rowdy friends. Thelocation is perfect with close proximity to grocery stores, restaurants and schools. Never struggle again to find parking to those "Friday Night Lights". Go Chiefs!
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Custom Built Home brings a whole new feeling to Open Concept, from the moment you enter the front door. The natural light just floods thr…
Spacious 4 bedroom 4.5 Bath home on a beautiful quiet culdesac in tranquil Hawthorne II. First Floor Master, this zero-lot home is one of a ki…
Fresh & modern two-story single family home available for rent NOVEMBER 2023 in UNIT 5 with finished basement in the private neighborhood …
Luxury living in Grove on Kickapoo! Outstanding walkout ranch with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and an extra half bath added to make this perf…
Small town living in this 4 bedroom home on large lot Bring your paint brushes and some glooring and make this place shine. This property is s…