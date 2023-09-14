Nestled on .43 acres, this 3-bedroom, 1-bath farmhouse presents an incredible opportunity for those with a vision. Embrace the potential as you restore and rejuvenate this classic gem. Featuring a 2-car detached garage, this property offers space and versatility. Create your dream home in a desirable location within the Tri-Valley School District. Unlock the possibilities and turn this diamond in the rough into a haven of your own.