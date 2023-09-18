Charming 3 bedroom walk out ranch nestled on the picturesque El Paso Golf Course! The meticulously maintained home offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. Step inside to discover a spacious living area with a cozy fireplace & a well-appointed kitchen with ample counter space & a convenient breakfast bar. The open concept layout invites you in with abundant natural light & stunning sunsets overlooking EPGC golf and water views. The main level primary bedroom suite boasts serene views and comes complete with an en suite bathroom. Step outside from the master bedroom or the inviting great room onto the deck and you'll be greeted by a captivating outdoor oasis. Indulge in the luxury of the 3 sided screened in porch that compliments the charm of the home. Other amenities include a golf cart garage & an oversized heated garage with workshop. So many significant updates including a 50 year roof & seamless gutters. Don't miss the chance to make this incredible property your own!