Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home! Great open floor plan with so many extras for your enjoyment! Large Master Suite with Large Master Bathroom and lots and lots of storage/closet space! Enjoy your open style kitchen with lots of cabinets, countertops and pantry. All appliances stay with this lovely home. You can easily enjoy the outside by sitting on your 10 x 20 deck. This home has a wonderful shed that is 12 x 20 with lighting and two tier shelving! You can also enjoy the very nice carport to keep your vehicle protected from the elements! Come on home to this beautiful home!