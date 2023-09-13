This stunning new construction all brick/stone home boasts so many upgrades. Attention to detail is evident throughout! Some of the house finishes include: Custom amish cabinets & quartz countertops throughout, 3 car enlarged side load, Andersen 400 series windows, solid core doors, heated tile in the master bath, Liberty backup pump, recirculating pump for on demand hot water, Lennox humidifier, beautiful stone work on front of fireplace complete with your very own already installed flatscreen TV, custom lighting package complete with under cabinet lighting, covered patio in back for entertaining, custom built locker in rear entryway, spray foam on all walls, fully sodded yard, one year builder warranty, and finished basement complete with bedroom, bath, family room and bar area. Schedule a time to tour this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3.5 bath home in Crestwicke Subdivision.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $759,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 story 4 bed on corner lot in great location. Updated mechanicals and roof.
Oasis on Orlando! This all brick ranch is ready for lease! The owner of the home has meticulously taken care of this home inside and out. This…
Great four bedroom, one and a half bathroom home near downtown Bloomington. Home being sold AS-IS. Seller never lived in home - Home was used …
Experience the epitome of country living in this exceptional 4-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home that perfectly combines modern updates with rustic…
Soon to be completed in the small town of Colfax! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has had nothing untouched during its' renovation. Just down…