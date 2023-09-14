Outstanding, updated, move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, mobile home on corner lot in Hill Top Mobile Park. Updates include: 2023: New Carpet, flooring in master bathroom, flooring in entry way, interior paint, updated painted countertops in kitchen, blinds, front porch, screen door, trim and doors, light fixtures and ceiling fans. Roof had a complete tare off and redone in 2021 with ridge vent, Washer and dryer 2018, HVAC 2006. All pipes have new heat tape insulation installed 2018. Entire exterior of home was recently power washed. Shed will stay with Home!! You won't want to miss the very clean move in ready home!!