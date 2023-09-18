Immaculate Ranch-style home has open-floor plan & split bedrooms. Spacious family room has cathedral ceilings. Enjoy the beautiful Kitchen with quartz countertops, soft-close drawers, island, huge pantry, tiled back splash & stainless appliances. Dining area overlooks walkout to covered back porch. Gorgeous master bedroom suite offers lots of privacy, beautiful tiled shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. Huge basement has egress window, rough-in for bath & is ready for your custom design. Home located close to interstates, school, restaurants, etc. "The Gossamer" Plan by Tentac Builders.