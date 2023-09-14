This move in ready 1 1/2 story town home ready to lease. Its 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. Main floor master suit. 2 car attached garage. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace and high ceiling. All appliances including washer and dryer. Full home with Luxury Vinyl Planks and Tile flooring.Unfinished basement for storage. Renters pays all utilities. Subject to credit check and income verification. $2200 security deposit. No smoking inside the unit. No pets strict policy. Agent interest. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.