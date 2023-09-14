Fresh & modern two-story single family home available for rent NOVEMBER 2023 in UNIT 5 with finished basement in the private neighborhood of the Village at Fox Creek! Beautifully updated throughout (Joanna Gaines style!) including access to the recently renovated neighborhood clubhouse, pool & fitness center (all HOA fees paid by owner). All fixtures and stainless appliances have been updated and are in fantastic condition. Rich hardwoods throughout the main level, custom tile bathrooms and vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms make this home easy to care for and PET FRIENDLY! Home is unfurnished, but kitchen appliances AND washer/dryer stays. Enjoy the outdoors on your covered front porch and poured slab patio, perfect for grilling, games and entertaining! Coveted UNIT 5 Schools (Pepper Ridge/Evans/Normal West) and conveniently located near RIVIAN, State Farm, Interstate 74/55 and Veteran's Parkway. Owner will give preference full year occupancy. Tenant pays all utilities. Don't miss this stunning & spacious four bedroom home ready to rent!