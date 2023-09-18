Welcome home to this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath split-level. It's Move-In Ready and freshly painted! The eat-in kitchen overlooks the beautiful fenced backyard which has mature trees, no direct backyard neighbors and a charming wooden playset. Updates include Water Heater 2019, Roof 2019, Shower Stall 2019, Shower Surround 2019, Ceiling Fans in master bedroom & living room 2018 (feature remote & Bluetooth), and New Storm Door 2019.