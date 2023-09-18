Why rent when you can own your own home! Affordable living in Alexander Estates! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, open kitchen and dining area, large living room. This home has a nice enclosed porch and private deck for your enjoyment. You have a nice size parking area which will give you around 3 parking spaces! Newer Central Air and Furnace - estimated 2021 and Water Heater is 6 months old. Appliances stay which include the Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. This home has 1152 square feet of interior living space for you to enjoy! Home SOLD AS IS. Lot rent is $395.00 plus you will be billed for water, sewage and garbage removal. Parcel Number AL-00-0008 Brand Manison