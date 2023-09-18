3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on large lot. Roof less than 10 years old, and water heater less than 2 years old. Over-sized garage with office space, heating, and half bathroom. Property to be conveyed with the adjoining 2 lots next to it making up over a half acre while still being in bloomington! (Home to be sold as a package with the 2 lots next to it. 204 Brown St, Bloomington IL (.25 acre, PIN: 2105302006) and 206 Brown St, Bloomington IL (.25 acre, PIN:2105302005).) * Sellers to add back bedroom doors Prior to closing.