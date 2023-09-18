Gorgeous Walk Out Ranch w/ Open Plan with Plenty of Natural Light t - Trunk Bay Custom Ranch - Walk out Basement Oversize Patio Door and Oversize Lower Patio - Custom Finishes Throughout - Beautiful Maple Hardwood Flooring on Main Level - 10 Foot Ceilings and Stone Fireplace to keep you Toasty in the Winter - Cathedral Ceilings in Primary Bedroom and Private Bath with Double Vanity, Walk in Custom Shower - Walk in Closet w/ New Custom Organizers - ALL Baths have Cultured Marble Vanity Tops - All Custom Window Coverings Remain - Oversize Patio Door off Kitchen leading to an Oversize Trex Deck - Now for the Lower Level - Wonderful Open Family Room with Wet Bar and Cabinets and Brand New LVP Flooring - Two Large Bedrooms - plus Lots of Room for storage - High Efficiency HVAC and Water Heater - Water Back Up for Sump Pump plus Radon Mitigation System - Outside Enjoy the Large Deck or Lower Patio which overlooks a Spacious Back Yard - There is a Watering system that connects to the exterior faucets - not warranted by owner - then there is the Spacious 3 Car Garage - Home Shows like Brand New but Better !!