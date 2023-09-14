Furnace 2015 - Trane 95%. Water Heater 2015. All plumbing torn out and replaced throughout the house and to the city waterline 2015. Central Air - 2020. Detached garage is 40 X 32 (1280 Sq Ft.) - with heater sold "as is" - unsure if operational. Additional 1-car garage with no door. The lot on left had a house on it which this owner tore down and joined the two lots into one tax ID. Information believed to be accurate, but not warranted. SOLD AS IS.