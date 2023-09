Lovely home in Breckenridge Subdivision! 1 story home with living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, 1st floor laundry room. Kitchen appliances remain and washer and dryer. Microwave is brand new. Basement is finished with bedroom ,bath and family room and lots of storage. One owner home, newer roof in 2020,water heater 2023,ac and furnace original. Very well cared for. HOA $75 includes lawn care and snow removal!