Fabulous ranch home in Bloomington just north of Growing Grounds and east of Gene's Ice Cream! Wood floors and a large, deep yard with maintenance free privacy fence, extra large garage and a beautiful and spacious farmhouse style shed! A large dining room and living room both with original hardwood floors, enclosed and carpeted cozy front porch are a few of the amenities tucked inside. It also boasts a large basement with 3 separate rooms for ample storage and a garage that is large enough for a workshop space and/or motorcycle, scooter, lawn equipment and bicycles. The piano stays! This home is in an estate and will be sold "as is."