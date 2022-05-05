Onions: Grow a pantry staple this year

Do you grow peppers and tomatoes every year? Are you ready to try something different? Then you should try growing onions this gardening season. With just 30 square feet of planting area, you could grow the bulk of the onions you cook with this year.

Warning: growing one’s own onions with onion starts — otherwise known as slips — is a popular thing to do in spring, so get them before they’re gone; they’re usually available very late March into April. The onion bunches look like miniature leeks and are about the thickness of a pencil, or a little smaller. They usually come in bunches of 50; buy several bunches! You’ll need more than you think for a small space.

Note: if you plan to store onions for longer than a few months, purchase slips of “storage” onion varieties known for their long storage potential! “White Sweet Spanish” or “Southport Red Globe” are good long-day onion variety options, but there are many others.

Now that you have your onion slips, prepare loosened garden soil, add some granular, slow-release or pelletized garden fertilizer according to label instructions, and then add 1-2 inches of compost. Then, make small holes with your fingers in prepared and fertilized compost at 8” spacing, both between and within rows.

Plant your onion slips in holes 2” deep, so that the roots and some of the bottom portions of the slip are covered with soil. Using both hands, cup them around the base of the slip and compact the compost/soil just enough to hold the slip in place. Then simply water them in!

Onions are extremely sensitive to weed pressure. If you’re new to growing onions, 8” between plants should be adequate space for weeding with a hoe without damaging slips. If you weed with a hoe once a week for the first four weeks, even if it looks like there are no weeds there, you will grow big fat onions with no weed pressure. Kill weeds when they’re small!

As long as your soil is prepared well, amended with compost and fertilizer, you keep the weeds at bay, and keep your onions watered, you will get a nice onion crop.

Once it’s harvest time (about 100 days later), harvest them after a dry day, lay them out on a table or two outside but out of the sun, or inside with a fan blowing on them. They need lots of air circulation! After three weeks, green onion tops should have turned brown-ish and crispy and should be ready for storage. Consult Extension with any questions!

