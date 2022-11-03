One hundred years – ten CEOs

EUREKA-Jeremy LaKosh, CEO at Maple Lawn Homes, came to Eureka College from northeast Ohio in 2001. Upon graduation, he returned to Ohio for five years, earning an MBA before permanently moving back to the area in 2010. That year, he worked as the Director of Finance at Westminster Village in Bloomington for five years before returning to Eureka to accept a similar position at Maple Lawn Homes. He wrote of his decision to take the job:

When a faith-based retirement community…was financially struggling and offered me the position of CFO, I could not refuse. The company had my tremendous admiration for the way they cared for seniors no matter their financial, physical, or mental condition.

In 2017, Jeremy was promoted to CEO and has successfully led Maple Lawn Homes through downsizing and stabilization.

Jim Thomason, in 2012 became the 9th CEO of Maple Lawn, serving in that role through 2016. Jim, popular with residents, staff, and board alike, considered the whole campus as his office. He had the unpleasant task of facing the organizations financial shortfall, which resulted in the selling off of the nursing home and apartments.

Jim Sommer became the 8th CEO in 2009. He had previously served on the Board for many years and when asked to fill in as interim CEO for six months, he said “yes” and continued in that role for four years. During his tenure he brought open communication with residents and families, restored financial integrity, and made some needed improvements to the campus.

Charlie Rinne became the 7th CEO of Maple Lawn and held that position through 2009. When they hired Charlie, the Board new some changes had to come to make Maple Lawn financially viable. Charlie, as CEO demonstrated that he was not afraid of change as he boldly envisioned Maple Lawn broadening beyond its sectarian roots.

Bob Bertsche was CEO of Maple Lawn from 1989 through 2005 in a unique shared management agreement with Meadows Mennonite Home. During his tenure employee morale improved, resident census was strong, and the cottage program blossomed with the additions of Prairie Ridge and Timber Ridge Courts.

Cliff King came as CEO in 1982 and was instrumental in enlarging the nursing home and getting it Medicare certified. In addition, he jump started the cottage program with the construction of Evergreen Court, and, while he was in charge, in-home services to elderly living independently flourished. Cliff also promoted landscape beautification including the trails around campus that are so much appreciated.

In 1976 Frank Kandel became the 4th Administrator of the Home. Although he was over the whole organization, the designation of CEO was not yet applied. During his administration the 100 unit HUD apartment building was constructed with a connecting walkway to the new “Wing 5” of the nursing home. Wing 5 was built to accommodate the residents from the original building, deemed no longer suitable housing for elderly persons.

Earl Greaser was Administrator from 1956 until 1976. His contributions to the organization were monumental including the building of the 48 bed nursing home in 1964 and getting the Cottage Program underway with many cottages being built around Clinton Street.

Clayton and Elsie Sutter were hired as a team beginning in 1947. Clayton was referred to as the Superintendent and Elsie as the Matron. Their job was basically 24/7 as they lived right in “the Old People’s Home” with their budding family and the 5 or 6 “workers.” Clayton instituted the “VS program” that over the next 35 years brought hundreds of Mennonite young people from across the country to do a year or two of voluntary service at the Home.

And of course the original guy was J.D. Smith, oldest son of Mennonite Bishop John Smith. He was on the original 1921 building committee which initially wanted to build the Home in Metamora--J.D. was from Metamora. A deal was made that the Home would be built in Eureka and J.D. would become its first Superintendent. His capable leadership and enthusiasm brought the Home through 25 difficult years.