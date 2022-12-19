One girl's road to success

Myrtle Hahn's dream as a girl was to become a teacher, but as she approached the end of grade school in the 1920s, she discovered that she would not be eligible for a teaching certificate after graduating from Low Point High School. Her teacher, Clara Ahrends, gave her some good advice.

"She said to me, 'Don't be afraid! Get on the train and go to Washburn. Ask to see a banker named Bill West. Tell him you want to be a teacher someday.' I did just that, and the plan was successful.

"On entering the bank, I at once asked to see Mr. West. When I told them my name -they at the window with laughter in their voice called out to Mr. Bill, 'There's a Miss Hahn out here who wants to talk to you.' Thinking it was maybe my mother, he said, 'Send her right in."

"When he saw how young I was, he smiled and asked me to be seated.’What can I do for you, Miss Hahn?' In my asking for his advice and help he asked me why I could not attend High School at Low Point. I told him my father said it was not an accredited high school and after graduation I could not obtain a teacher's certificate. Mr. West smiled again and said he was aware of the set up. He told me he was a member of the High School Board. He also smiled and told me after a lot of questions about my schoolwork, if my teacher thought I could be a good teacher. He thought I should be helped with tuition money, $100 a year for a young lady who wanted to be a good teacher so very, very much.

"I told him that my father said we could afford books and suitable clothes to wear but not the $100 a year tuition. We agreed that after I began teaching, I would then pay him back $200 the first year and the rest later.

"The reason I had to pay tuition was because we lived in a non-high school district. This non high school district was a political scheme that was perpetrated to get a two-year school built in Low Point paid for with tax money that the farmers and Cazenovia town objected to. The town of Cazenovia was shoved off into the Metamora district and left the lower part of Woodford County with a non-high school district. By my persistence, I received a High School Diploma [from Washburn High School] and a teacher's certificate.

"I learned after a year or two that Mr. West had helped other students as well. He was a good, honest man who also belonged to our church. His wife took me under her wing so to speak, encouraged me, loved me, and helped me in so many ways you wouldn't believe. Those first two years were the hardest for me to make ends meet and to behave as a nice girl should. Some boys from class took turns carrying my books home from school and staying with me until the train came for me to go home. That was so nice of them to do that for me. We would sit in the waiting room of the depot and study our lessons for the next day. They were in study hours and I was a school office helper during study hours, so you see everything worked out fine."