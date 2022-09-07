On TV Today 9/8/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Nationals at Cardinals;BSMW
1 p.m.;Reds at Cubs;Marquee
3 p.m.;Giants at Brewers;MLB
6 p.m.;Twins at Yankees;MLB
8:30 p.m.;White Sox at Athletics;NBCSCH
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;WNBA playoffs: Connecticut at Chicago, if necessary;ESPN2
9 p.m.;WNBA playoffs: Seattle at Las Vegas, if necessary;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Bills at Rams;NBC
GOLF
3 p.m.;LPGA: Kroger Queen City Championship;Golf
TENNIS
6 p.m.;U.S. Open, women's semifinals;ESPN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
