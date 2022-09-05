On TV Today 9/6/22

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Twins at Yankees;TBS
6:30 p.m.;Reds at Cubs;Marquee
6:45 p.m.;Nationals at Cardinals;BSMW
8:30 p.m.;White Sox at Mariners;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;WNBA playoffs: Chicago at Connecticut;ESPN2
9 p.m.;WNBA playoffs: Las Vegas at Seattle;ESPN2
SOCCER
5 p.m.;Women's friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria;ESPN2
TENNIS
10 a.m.;U.S. Open, quarterfinals;ESPN
6 p.m.;U.S. Open, quarterfinals;ESPN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
