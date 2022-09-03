 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 9/4/22

  • 0

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.;Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix;ESPN2

2:30 p.m.;IndyCar: The Grand Prix of Portland;NBC

5 p.m.;NASCAR: The Cook Out Southern 500;USA

BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.;Yankees at Rays;MLB

1 p.m.;Cubs at Cardinals;Marquee,BSMW

1 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

3:30 p.m.;Astros at Angels;MLB

6 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers;ESPN

BASKETBALL

Noon;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2

2 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ABC

FOOTBALL

2 p.m.; Florida A&M vs. Jackson State;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Florida State vs. LSU;ABC

GOLF

Noon;LPGA: The Dana Open;Golf

3 p.m.;Korn Ferry Tour Championship;Golf

SOCCER

8 a.m.;Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion;USA

10:30 a.m.;Premier: Arsenal at Manchester United;USA

4:30 p.m.;MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland;Fox

TENNIS

10 a.m.;U.S. Open, Round of 16;ESPN

6 p.m.;U.S. Open, Round of 16;ESPN2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News