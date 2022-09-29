On TV Today 9/30/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Reds at Cubs;Marquee
6 p.m.;Mets at Braves;MLB
7 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW
8:30 p.m.;White Sox at Padres;NBCSCH
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Tulane at Houston;ESPN
7 p.m.;San Diego State at Boise State;FS1
9:30 p.m.;Washington at UCLA;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;CFL: Ottawa at British Columbia;ESPN2
GOLF
11:30 a.m.;LPGA: Volunteers Of America Classic;Golf
2:30 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
