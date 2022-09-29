 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 9/30/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Reds at Cubs;Marquee

6 p.m.;Mets at Braves;MLB

7 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW 

8:30 p.m.;White Sox at Padres;NBCSCH

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Tulane at Houston;ESPN

7 p.m.;San Diego State at Boise State;FS1

9:30 p.m.;Washington at UCLA;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;CFL: Ottawa at British Columbia;ESPN2

GOLF

11:30 a.m.;LPGA: Volunteers Of America Classic;Golf

2:30 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News