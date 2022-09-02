 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On TV Today 9/3/22

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;Xfinity: VFW Help A Hero 200;USA

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Phillies at Giants;MLB

6 p.m.;Cubs at Cardinals;Marquee,BSMW

6 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;Fox

9 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers;MLB

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Colorado State. at Michigan;ABC

11 a.m.;NC State at East Carolina;ESPN

11 a.m.;South Dakota State at Iowa;FS1

11 a.m.;Buffalo at Maryland;BTN

11:30 a.m.;Richmond at Virginia;BSMW

2:30 p.m.; Oregon vs. Georgia;ABC

2:30 p.m.;Arizona at San Diego State;CBS

2:30 p.m.;Cincinnati at Arkansas;ESPN

2:30 p.m.; UTEP at Oklahoma;Fox

2:30 p.m.;Tulsa at Wyoming;FS1

2:30 p.m.;North Dakota at Nebraska;BTN

6 p.m.;Illinois State at Wisconsin;FS1

6 p.m.;Utah at Florida;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Notre Dame at Ohio State;ABC

9:30 p.m.;Boise State at Oregon State;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;Kent State at Washington;FS1

GOLF

Noon;LPGA: The Dana Open;Golf

3 p.m.;Korn Ferry Championship;Golf

SOCCER

9 a.m.;Premier: Leeds United at Brentford;USA

11:30 a.m.;Premier: Manchester City at Aston Villa;NBC

12:30 p.m.;Women's friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria;Fox

TENNIS

10 a.m.;U.S. Open, third round;ESPN2

6 p.m.;U.S. Open, third round;ESPN2

