On TV Today 9/29/22

BASEBALL
Noon;White Sox at Twins;NBCSCH
1 p.m.;Phillies at Cubs;Marquee
1 p.m.;Royals at Tigers;MLB
5 p.m.;Rays at Guardians;MLB
8:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Padres;MLB
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;Dolphins at Bengals;Prime
7 p.m.;Utah State at BYU;ESPN
GOLF
11:30 a.m.;LPGA: Volunteers Of America Classic;Golf
2:30 p.m.;PGA: Sandersons Farm Championship;Golf
