On TV Today 9/25/22

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals;FS1
2:30 p.m.;NASCAR: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500;USA
BASEBALL
Noon;Braves at Phillies;MLB
12:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
1 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Cardinals at Dodgers;BSMW
3 p.m.;Mets at Athletics;MLB
6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;ESPN
FOOTBALL
Noon;Texans at Bears;CBS
Noon;Lions at Vikings;Fox
3:25 p.m.;Packers at Buccaneers;Fox
7:20 p.m.;49ers at Broncos;NBC
GOLF
11 a.m.;Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Singles;NBC
11 a.m.;LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship;Golf
2 p.m.;Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship;Golf