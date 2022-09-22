 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 9/23/22

BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee

6 p.m.;Blue Jays at Rays;MLB

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH  

9 p.m.;Cardinals at Dodgers;Apple+

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Virginia at Syracuse;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;CFL: Hamilton at Montreal;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Nevada at Air Force;FS1

GOLF

10:30 a.m.;Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2;Golf

SOCCER

7 a.m.;International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S.;ESPN2

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Hungary;FS1

