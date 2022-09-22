On TV Today 9/23/22

BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
6 p.m.;Blue Jays at Rays;MLB
7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Cardinals at Dodgers;Apple+
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Virginia at Syracuse;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;CFL: Hamilton at Montreal;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Nevada at Air Force;FS1
GOLF
10:30 a.m.;Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2;Golf
SOCCER
7 a.m.;International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S.;ESPN2
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Hungary;FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today