On TV Today 9/22/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Twins at Royals;MLB
3 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;BSMW
4 p.m.;Mariners at Athletics;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
6 p.m.;Red Sox at Yankees;Fox
7 p.m.;Guardians at White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Dodgers;MLB
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;West Virginia at Virginia Tech;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Steelers at Browns;Prime
7:30 p.m.;Chattanooga at Illinois;BTN
GOLF
Noon;Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1;Golf
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Belgium vs. Wales;FS1
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
