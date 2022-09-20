On TV Today 9/21/22

BASEBALL
11 a.m.;Nationals at Braves;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Marlins;Marquee
7 p.m.;Guardians at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Padres;BSMW
8:30 p.m.;Mariners at Athletics;MLB
SOCCER
6 p.m.;Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Leagues Cup: Club America at Nashville;ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
