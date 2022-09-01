On TV Today 9/2/22

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Yankees at Rays;MLB
7 p.m.;Cubs at Cardinals;Marquee,BSMW
7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Astros at Angels;MLB
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Western Michigan at Michigan State;ESPN
7 p.m.;Illinois at Indiana;FS1
9 p.m.;TCU at Colorado;ESPN
GOLF
Noon;LPGA: The Dana Open;Golf
TENNIS
11 a.m.;U.S. Open, third round;ESPN
6 p.m.;U.S. Open, third round;ESPN2
