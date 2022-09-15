On TV Today 9/16/22

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.;Xfinity: The Food City 300;USA
BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Rockies at Cubs;Marquee
6 p.m.;White Sox at Tigers;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Yankees at Brewers;MLB
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Louisville at UCF;ESPN2
GOLF
2 p.m.;LPGA: Portland Classic;Golf
5 p.m.;PGA: The Fortinet Championship;Golf
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Premier: Southampton at Aston Villa;USA
