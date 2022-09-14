On TV Today 9/15/22

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.;Truck: The UNOH 200;FS1
BASEBALL
Noon;White Sox at Guardians;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Athletics at Astros;Fox
6:30 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;BSMW
9 p.m.;Padres at Diamondbacks;MLB
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;WNBA Finals: Game 3;ESPN
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Chargers at Chiefs;Prime
GOLF
2 p.m.;LPGA: Portland Classic;Golf
5 p.m.;PGA: The Fortinet Championship;Golf
