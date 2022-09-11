On TV Today 9/12/22

BASEBALL
5 p.m.;Angels at Guardians;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Mets;Marquee
8:30 p.m.;Braves at Giants;MLB
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Broncos at Seahawks;ABC,ESPN,ESPN2
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Nottingham Forest at Leeds United;USA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today