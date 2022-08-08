 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 8/9/22

BASEBALL

Noon;Little League: Southwest Regional;ESPN

2 p.m.;Little League: Great Lakes Regional;ESPN

3 p.m.;White Sox at Royals (2);NBCSCH

4 p.m.;Little League: Southeast Regional;ESPN

6 p.m.;Braves at Red Sox;TBS

6 p.m.;Little League: Mid-Atlantic Regional;ESPN

7 p.m.;Nationals at Cubs;Marquee 

7:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Rockies;BSMW

8 p.m.;Little League: Mountain Regional;ESPN

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.;Skills Challenge: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars;ESPN2

