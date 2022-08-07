On TV Today 8/8/22

BASEBALL
8 a.m.;Little League: New England Regional;ESPN
10 a.m.;Little League: Southeast Regional;ESPN
Noon;Little League: Metro Regional;ESPN
2 p.m.;Little League: Southwest Regional;ESPN
4 p.m.;Little League: West Regional;ESPN
6 p.m.;Little League: Great Lakes Regional;ESPN
7 p.m.;Nationals at Cubs;Marquee
8 p.m.;Little League: Northwest Regional;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB
