On TV Today 8/5/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Marlins at Cubs;Marquee
7 p.m.;Yankees at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;White Sox at Rangers;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers at Giants;MLB
GOLF
5 a.m.;The AIG Women's Open;USA
1 p.m.;PGA: The Wyndham Championship;Golf
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Premier: Arsenal at Crystal Palace;USA
