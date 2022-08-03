On TV Today 8/4/22

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Brewers at Pirates;MLB
2:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Giants;MLB
6 p.m.;Rays at Tigers;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Cubs at Cardinals;Marquee,BSMW
7 p.m.;White Sox at Rangers;NBCSCH
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Connecticut;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas;NBC
GOLF
5 a.m.;The AIG Women's Open;USA
1 p.m.;PGA: The Wyndham Championship;Golf
