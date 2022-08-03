 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 8/4/22

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.;Brewers at Pirates;MLB

2:30 p.m.;Dodgers at Giants;MLB

6 p.m.;Rays at Tigers;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Cubs at Cardinals;Marquee,BSMW 

7 p.m.;White Sox at Rangers;NBCSCH 

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Connecticut;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas;NBC

GOLF

5 a.m.;The AIG Women's Open;USA

1 p.m.;PGA: The Wyndham Championship;Golf

 

