On TV Today 8/31/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Astros at Rangers;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Reds;BSMW
6 p.m.;Cubs at Blue Jays;Marquee
6 p.m.;Dodgers at Mets;MLB
7 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2
8 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Premier: Newcastle United at Liverpool;USA
TENNIS
11 a.m.;U.S. Open, second round;ESPN
6 p.m.;U.S. Open, second round;ESPN
