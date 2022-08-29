On TV Today 8/30/22

BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Reds;BSMW
6 p.m.;Cubs at Blue Jays;Marquee
6 p.m.;Dodgers at Mets;TBS
7 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Yankees at Angels;MLB
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Premier: Everton at Leeds United;USA
TENNIS
11 a.m.;U.S. Open, first round;ESPN
6 p.m.;U.S. Open, first round;ESPN,ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today