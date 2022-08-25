On TV Today 8/26/22

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.;Xfinity: The Wawa 250;USA
BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Little League: Home Run Derby;ESPN
7 p.m.;Braves at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee
7 p.m.;Diamondbacks at White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Giants at Twins;MLB
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;Preseason: Seahawks at Cowboys;NFL
9:30 p.m.;CFL: Saskatchewan at British Columbia;ESPN2
GOLF
8:30 a.m.;LPGA: The CP Women's Open;Golf
Noon;PGA: Tour Championship;Golf
SOCCER
7 p.m.;MLS: LAFC at Austin FC;ESPN
9:15 p.m.;MLS: Seattle at Portland;ESPN
