topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 8/26/22

  • 0

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.;Xfinity: The Wawa 250;USA

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Little League: Home Run Derby;ESPN

7 p.m.;Braves at Cardinals;BSMW

7 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee

7 p.m.;Diamondbacks at White Sox;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Giants at Twins;MLB

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;Preseason: Seahawks at Cowboys;NFL

9:30 p.m.;CFL: Saskatchewan at British Columbia;ESPN2

GOLF

8:30 a.m.;LPGA: The CP Women's Open;Golf

Noon;PGA: Tour Championship;Golf

SOCCER

7 p.m.;MLS: LAFC at Austin FC;ESPN

9:15 p.m.;MLS: Seattle at Portland;ESPN

