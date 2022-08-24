On TV Today 8/25/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Angels at Rays;MLB
1 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;BSMW,Marquee
2 p.m.;Little League WS: International bracket;ESPN
6 p.m.;White Sox at Orioles;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Blue Jays at Red Sox;MLB
6 p.m.;Little League WS: U.S. bracket;ESPN
9 p.m.;Yankees at Athletics;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2
8 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;Preseason: Packers at Chiefs;NFL,WYZZ
GOLF
8:30 a.m.;LPGA: The CP Women's Open;Golf
Noon;PGA: Tour Championship;Golf
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
