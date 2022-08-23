On TV Today 8/24/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Giants at Tigers;MLB
Noon;Little League WS: International bracket;ESPN
2 p.m.;Little League WS: U.S. bracket;ESPN
3 p.m.;Guardians at Padres;MLB
4 p.m.;Little League WS: International bracket;ESPN
6 p.m.;White Sox at Orioles;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Mets at Yankees;TBS
6 p.m.;Little League WS: U.S. bracket;ESPN
7 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;BSMW,Marquee
9 p.m.;Brewers at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2
8 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2
GOLF
2 p.m.;TOUR Championship Charity Challenge;Golf
