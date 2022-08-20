 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 8/21/22

  • 0

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;NASCAR: The Go Bowling At The Glen;USA

2:30 p.m.;NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals;Fox

BASEBALL

8 a.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN

10 a.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN

11 a.m.;Little League World Series;ABC

11 a.m.;Junior League World Series: Championship;ESPN2

Noon;Little League World Series;ESPN

12:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Yankees;MLB

1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee 

3 p.m.;Cardinals at Diamondbacks;BSMW 

3:30 p.m.;Marlins at Dodgers;MLB

6 p.m.;Red Sox at Orioles;ESPN   

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ABC

3 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Big3: Championship;CBS

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Preseason: Eagles at Browns;NFL

5 p.m.;Preseason: Bengals at Giants;NFL

6 p.m.;Preseason: Ravens at Cardinals;Fox

GOLF

1 p.m.;U.S. Amateur;Golf

1 p.m.;PGA: The BMW Championship;NBC

4 p.m.;Champions: Dick's Sporting Goods Open;Golf

GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.;USG Championships: Women's Events;NBC

SOCCER

8 a.m.;Chelsea at Leeds United;USA

10:30 a.m.;Manchester City at Newcastle United;USA

4:30 p.m.;MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew;FS1

6:30 p.m.;MLS: Portland at Sporting KC;FS1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News