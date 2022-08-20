On TV Today 8/21/22

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NASCAR: The Go Bowling At The Glen;USA
2:30 p.m.;NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals;Fox
BASEBALL
8 a.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
10 a.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
11 a.m.;Little League World Series;ABC
11 a.m.;Junior League World Series: Championship;ESPN2
Noon;Little League World Series;ESPN
12:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Yankees;MLB
1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
3 p.m.;Cardinals at Diamondbacks;BSMW
3:30 p.m.;Marlins at Dodgers;MLB
6 p.m.;Red Sox at Orioles;ESPN
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ABC
3 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Big3: Championship;CBS
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Preseason: Eagles at Browns;NFL
5 p.m.;Preseason: Bengals at Giants;NFL
6 p.m.;Preseason: Ravens at Cardinals;Fox
GOLF
1 p.m.;U.S. Amateur;Golf
1 p.m.;PGA: The BMW Championship;NBC
4 p.m.;Champions: Dick's Sporting Goods Open;Golf
GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.;USG Championships: Women's Events;NBC
SOCCER
8 a.m.;Chelsea at Leeds United;USA
10:30 a.m.;Manchester City at Newcastle United;USA
4:30 p.m.;MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew;FS1
6:30 p.m.;MLS: Portland at Sporting KC;FS1