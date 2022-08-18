On TV Today 8/19/22

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.;ARCA: The Watkins Glen 100;FS1
BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
Noon;Little League World Series;ESPN
2 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
4 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
6 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Diamondbacks;BSMW
9 p.m.;Marlins at Dodgers;MLB
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Preseason: Panthers at Patriots;NFL
7 p.m.;Preseason: Saints at Packers;WYZZ
9 p.m.;Preseason: Texans at Rams;NFL
GOLF
11 a.m.;U.S. Amateur;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The BMW Championship;Golf
SOCCER
9 p.m.;MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy;ESPN
9 p.m.;Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez;FS1