topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 8/19/22

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.;ARCA: The Watkins Glen 100;FS1

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee

Noon;Little League World Series;ESPN

2 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN

4 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN

6 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH  

6 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Diamondbacks;BSMW

9 p.m.;Marlins at Dodgers;MLB   

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Preseason: Panthers at Patriots;NFL

7 p.m.;Preseason: Saints at Packers;WYZZ

9 p.m.;Preseason: Texans at Rams;NFL

GOLF

11 a.m.;U.S. Amateur;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: The BMW Championship;Golf

SOCCER

9 p.m.;MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy;ESPN

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez;FS1

