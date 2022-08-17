 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On TV Today 8/18/22

BASEBALL

Noon;Rockies at Cardinals;BSMW

Noon;Little League World Series;ESPN

1 p.m.;Astros at White Sox;NBCSCH 

2 p.m.;Cubs at Orioles;Marquee

2 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN

4 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN

6 p.m.;Blue Jays at Yankees;MLB  

6 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;Preseason: Bears at Seahawks;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The BMW Championship;Golf

SOCCER

7 p.m.;Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna;FS1

