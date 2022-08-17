On TV Today 8/18/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Rockies at Cardinals;BSMW
Noon;Little League World Series;ESPN
1 p.m.;Astros at White Sox;NBCSCH
2 p.m.;Cubs at Orioles;Marquee
2 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
4 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
6 p.m.;Blue Jays at Yankees;MLB
6 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;WNBA Playoffs;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;Preseason: Bears at Seahawks;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The BMW Championship;Golf
SOCCER
7 p.m.;Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna;FS1
