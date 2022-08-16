On TV Today 8/17/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Cubs at Nationals;Marquee
Noon;Royals at Twins;MLB
Noon;Little League World Series;ESPN
2 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
3 p.m.;Padres at Marlins;MLB
4 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
6 p.m.;Little League World Series;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Rockies at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Astros at White Sox;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Dodgers at Brewers;FS1
SOCCER
5:50 p.m.;FIFA U-20 Women: Mexico vs. Germany;FS1
8:50 p.m.;FIFA U-20 Women: Brazil vs. Costa Rica;FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today