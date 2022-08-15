On TV Today 8/16/22

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Cubs at Nationals;Marquee
6 p.m.;Rays at Yankees;TBS
6:30 p.m.;Rockies at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Astros at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Mariners at Angels;MLB
SOCCER
5:50 p.m.;FIFA U-20 Women: Mexico vs. Germany;FS1
8:50 p.m.;FIFA U-20 Women: Brazil vs. Costa Rica;FS1
