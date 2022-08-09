 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 8/10/22

BASEBALL

10 a.m.;Little League; Midwest Regional;ESPN

Noon;Reds at Mets;MLB

Noon;Little League: New England Regional;ESPN

1 p.m.;Nationals at Cubs;Marquee  

2 p.m.;Little League: Northwest Regional;ESPN

4 p.m.;Little League: Great Lakes Regional;ESPN

6 p.m.;Little League: Metro Regional;ESPN2

7 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH

7:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Rockies;BSMW 

8 p.m.;Little League: West Regional;ESPN2

GOLF

5 p.m.;U.S. Women's Amateur;Golf

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.;MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars;ESPN

