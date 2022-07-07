On TV Today 7/8/22

AUTO RACING
4 p.m.;Menards: The Dawn 150;FS1
BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Yankees at Red Sox;MLB
7 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Cubs at Dodgers;Marquee
9 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;NBA Summer: Charlotte vs. Pacers;ESPN2
7 p.m.;NBA Summer: Warriors vs. Knicks;ESPN2
9 p.m.;NBA Summer: Suns vs. Lakers;ESPN2
CYCLING
7 a.m.;The Tour de France, Stage 7;USA
GOLF
7:30 a.m.;PGA: The Scottish Open;Golf
12:30 p.m.;The Senior Players Championship;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: The Barbasol Championship;Golf
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women: Germany vs. Denmark;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union;ESPN
6:50 p.m.;America Cup: Colombia vs. Paraguay;FS1
9 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC;ESPN
9 p.m.;Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana;FS1
TENNIS
7 a.m.;Wimbledon, semifinals;ESPN