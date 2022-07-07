 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 7/8/22

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.;Menards: The Dawn 150;FS1

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Yankees at Red Sox;MLB

7 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW 

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Cubs at Dodgers;Marquee

9 p.m.;Giants at Padres;MLB

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;NBA Summer: Charlotte vs. Pacers;ESPN2

7 p.m.;NBA Summer: Warriors vs. Knicks;ESPN2

9 p.m.;NBA Summer: Suns vs. Lakers;ESPN2

CYCLING

7 a.m.;The Tour de France, Stage 7;USA

GOLF

7:30 a.m.;PGA: The Scottish Open;Golf

12:30 p.m.;The Senior Players Championship;Golf

3 p.m.;PGA: The Barbasol Championship;Golf

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women: Germany vs. Denmark;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union;ESPN

6:50 p.m.;America Cup: Colombia vs. Paraguay;FS1

9 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC;ESPN

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana;FS1

TENNIS

7 a.m.;Wimbledon, semifinals;ESPN

