On TV Today 7/5/22

BASEBALL
3 p.m.;Mariners at Padres;MLB
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Braves;BSMW
6 p.m.;Rays at Red Sox;TBS
7 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee
7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Athletics;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;NBA Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia;ESPN2
8 p.m.;NBA Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Utah;ESPN2
CYCLING
7 a.m.;The Tour de France, Stage 4;USA
TENNIS
7 a.m.;Wimbledon, quarterfinals;ESPN,ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
